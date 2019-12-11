McKinnon, Dharry shine in Woodpecker Products Practical Shoot

VETERAN shooters Ryan McKinnon and David Dharry emerged as the top deadeyes last Saturday when the Woodpecker Products/Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) hosted its final Practical Shoot for 2019, at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.

The annual event was well attended by a number of local gunners, some highly-experienced and some trainees but they all failed to over the feats of the two expert pistol shooters; who reigned supreme in their respective categories.

Among the stages contested, Raw Deal, Down Low, Horsing Around, RM-28, to name a few, were traditional obstacle-filled stages which tested the shooters’ reflexes, precision and stamina.

In the Limited Division, McKinnon shot an impressive 342.7725 points for his first place spot as he kept the others at bay. Another expert shooter, John Phang, secured 292.2822 points which landed him in 2nd place, while Pravesh Harry finished 3rd with 272.1620 points.

The second division, Production, was dominated by the GSSF executive Dharry, who was impressive with the handgun as he accumulated 345.9295 points to end as the 1st place winner in that group.

Second place in the Production Category belonged to Andrew Phang, who shot 313.4308 points and former GSSF president Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon who came in 3rd spot with 279.5950 points.

Meanwhile, GSSF lauded the unwavering support of Guyana Defence Force/Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West, Commissioner of Police Mr Leslie James, OC TSU Mr Guy Nurse, the media and sponsors for their support in 2019 and look forward to brighter ventures and relationships in 2020.

Production Division:

1st place – David Dharry (345.9295 points)

2nd place – Andrew Phang (313.4308 points)

3rd place – Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (279.5950 points)

Limited Division:

1st place – Ryan McKinnon (342.7725 points)

2nd place – John Phang (292.2822 points)

3rd Place – Pravesh Harry (272.1620 points)