Foster to seek re-election following successful first term

BERBICE Cricket Board (BCB) president Hilbert Foster has signalled his intentions to seek re-election for another two terms, as the board prepares to host their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday, December 22.

In a release from the BCB, Foster stated that he was fully prepared to walk away after his highly successful first term but agreed to the request of countless clubs, young cricketers, cricket officials and parents as they were concerned about Berbice Cricket returning to a state of dormancy.

Foster, who is also the Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, took over the leadership of BCB February 18, 2018, at a Special Election ordered by Guyana’s High Court.

Moves, such as a drive which raked in over $20M in cash from hosting over 60 tournaments at the Under-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, U-21, Double Wicket, Primary School, Secondary School, Female, Intermediate, Internal Zone, Inter-Village, Second Division and First Division levels were all works of Foster during his tenure.

Berbice players are also being recognised at the West Indies level in record numbers with the following players been called up over the last two years at different levels: Devendra Bishoo, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Isiah Thorne, Kevlon Anderson, Rampersaud Ramnauth, Jonathan Rampersaud and Kevin Umroa. They were also included in training camps.

The BCB head stated he has no intention of campaigning for the position as his unmatched achievements spoke for themselves. The 13 clubs and three sub-associations have to decide if they want to return to the sad state of the recant past or to see more progress over the next two years.

Foster plans to run for the period 2020–2021 and plans to host at least 25 tournaments per year at the different levels, continue the 2-Day tournament, carry on upgrading the BCB office, expand the countywide coaching programme, hold more cricket tournaments and assist clubs in the riverine area as well as construct an all-weather practice centre.

He plans to assist clubs with proper youth structure, cricket gear for promising youth players and mentoring of young leaders at the BCB.