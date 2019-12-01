North Georgetown, Tucville, West Ruimveldt and Redeemer advance

FOLLOWING a rain-affected morning at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, only quarter-finals of the Smalta Girls Pee Wee football competition were played.

According to a release from the organisers, the semi-finals were to be played yesterday as well, but only one round was possible due to “measures beyond our control”.

However, in those games, North Georgetown, Tucville, West Ruimveldt and Redeemer advanced to next weekend’s semi-final stage.

In the first game, tournament favourites North Georgetown beat Smith Memorial 2-1 in a hard-fought contest.

It was Smith Memorial who opened the scoring in the 16th minute thanks to Fiona Gibbs but Martha Chance responded for North in the 21st minute.

Try as they did, the teams could not get the consolation goal in regular time. However, Chance, in the 30+1 gave her side the much-needed lead to move into the next round.

In the second game, Tucville overcame South Ruimveldt 1-0, thanks to Shania Lovell in the 29th minute.

Game three went down to penalties with West Ruimveldt winning by the slimmest of margins.

Tyanna George in the 8th minute gave the lead to the eventual winners before a mix-up allowed Rihanna Rhajcoomar to level it up in the18th minute.

The remaining regulation time and extra time ran out without a goal being scored and when it came down to penalties, West won 4-3.

Redeemer also needled St Stephen’s thanks to Leanna Hill (15th).

The semi-finals will take place next weekend.