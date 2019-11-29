Rice farmer dies in Essequibo Coast accident

Popular rice farmer, Bissoonnauth Ramnarine aka ‘Lora’ of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast died on Friday afternoon after he rode into the back of a minibus and fell into the opposing lane of traffic.

The accident occurred around 15:45 hours.

Ramnarine was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his bike and slammed into the back of the minibus.

Reports are that the man subsequently fell into the lane of opposite-direction traffic and was struck by another minibus.

Ramnarine was picked up in an unconscious state by residents and he was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Both minibus drivers were detained by police pending investigation.