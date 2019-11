The HydroMeteorological Service of the Ministry of Agriculture has issued a flood advisory for low-lying areas in Regions One to Four.

According to the Hydromet Service, overcast conditions have been observed over the Coastland and these conditions are expected to produce moderate to heavy thunderstorms over Regions One to Four.

It was noted that based on collected data,the Hydromet office anticipates rainfall accumulation between 25 millimeters and 80 millimeters this evening.