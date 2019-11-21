CARICOM accredits new envoy from Botswana

CARICOM’s Deputy Secretary-General Ambassador Manorma Soeknandan and Botswana’s new Ambassador to CARICOM, Her Excellency Tebogo Motshome, are both advocating closer co-operation between the Caribbean Community and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Ambassador Motshome presented her credentials, on Tuesday November 19, to DSG Soeknandan, as her country’s second Ambassador to CARICOM, at a ceremony at the CARICOM Secretariat’s Georgetown, Guyana Headquarters. They cited climate change and the blacklisting of countries by the European Union (EU) as non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, as two issues of mutual interest where there could be collaboration in international fora.

In relation to climate change, Botswana’s Ambassador noted the need for combined efforts at regional and international fora to ensure a “fair and balanced approach” in tackling the issues. DSG Soeknandan agreed that Botswana and the Region’s intensifying environmental challenges provide ample reason for them to work together. She said this should be done in “as many fora as possible to advocate for adequate resources to combat climate change.”

She pointed out that Member Countries of CARICOM and Botswana are advocating strongly for the replenishment of the Green Climate Fund and for SIDS to be able to access the necessary finance, prior to the onset of disasters, to enable their resilience. The DSG also called on Botswana’s support for bringing “further global awareness” to the reputational damage caused by blacklisting. She told the new envoy that it was a factor in the de-risking strategies adopted by international banks, resulting in the withdrawal of correspondent bank services in some cases.

They also both stressed the need for cohesion among the African Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) in the negotiations between that Grouping and the EU for a new partnership agreement to replace the Cotonou Agreement, a trade and aid accord between the two parties which ends in 2020. In this regard, Ambassador Motshome said Botswana continues to benefit from the recommendations and research put forward by CARICOM, even as they share membership within the Commonwealth of Nations, the United Nations, and the African, Caribbean, Pacific (ACP) Group.

Both Ambassador Soeknandan and Botswana’s envoy noted the value placed in the friendship between the Community and the southern African country. “As a country that values regional integration and its ideals, Botswana commends CARICOM for the excellent work in regards to the advancement of socio economic development as well as promotion of peace and stability in the Region,” Ambassador Motshome stated.

“Ambassador, as the second representative of Botswana to be accredited to CARICOM, your appointment signals another chapter in the growing friendship between Botswana and the Community and its Member States. This has been built on bilateral relationships, as well as through interactions in multilateral organisations, such as the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of countries, the Commonwealth of Nations and the United Nations,” the Deputy Secretary-General told Ambassador Motshome.

Ambassador Motshone said that she anticipated that CARICOM and SADC “will find synergies for future collaboration in their quest to advance the socio-economic aspiration of the citizens of SADC and CARICOM.”

This she added, will go a long way in strengthening south-south cooperation by regional economic communities. Ambassador Motshome commended the leading role CARICOM continues to play towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis in Venezuela. She offered assurances of Botswana’s support regarding those efforts, as well as towards the recommendations of the Montevideo Mechanism.

“We are of the view that a full implementation of the recommendations will ensure a stable and secure Venezuela, at peace with itself and the region.” She also noted the Region’s response to the refugee and migration emergency caused by the crisis, noting that it reflected the “good neighbourliness and humanity,” expected of the Community.