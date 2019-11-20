Marcus Bisram’s deportation imminent

Guyanese Marcus Bisram, who is wanted by local police for the 2016 murder of a Corentyne carpenter, has been released from a detention center in Brooklyn,New York and is expected to be deported to Guyana this evening.

Reports are that Bisram, called Brian, is being prepared by US and Guyanese law enforcement authorities for travel to Guyana.He will be processed at the Criminal Investigation Department upon his arrival before being placed before the courts.

The arrival of Bisram is taking place just days after the family of the late 26 year-old carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt observed his third death anniversary.He was killed on November 01, 2016

Bisram who holds dual citizenship, became a person of interest to the police after they began investigating the death o Narinedatt, a father of two, back in 2016.

His body was found around 03:30hrs on Tuesday November 01, 2016 on the Number 70 Public Road, East Corentyne, Berbice ; his death was initially reported as a suspected hit-and-run accident.It was later reported that Bisram made sexual advances to Narinedatt who objected to the latter’s advances.

Several other men are currently on remand for the young man’s death.

Bisram had been fighting extradition to Guyana through several appeals which he exhausted two months ago.

His release from the detention center , hinged on the latest court ruling which pointed out that the United States and United Kingdom signed an extradition treaty back in 1931, a treaty that is still in effect here, even after Guyana’s independence in 1966 from Great Britain.

The case surrounding the death of Faiyaz Narinedatt has been an eventful one with several person being charged and placed before the court including the mother of Bisram and another individual for alleged bribery.

(Leroy Smith)