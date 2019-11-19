Tons by Surujnarine, Ivan propel Albion to outright victory

… RHT Thunderbolt, Tucber Park, Blairmont secure 1st innings points

THE 2019 Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)/Banks DIH 1st Division 2-Day cricket tourney bowled off last weekend with a number of breathtaking performances highlighting the opening round of matches.

At Albion, Port Mourant Cricket Club (PMCC) lost by an innings and 148 runs to Albion.

Port Mourant crashed out for just 98 runs in their first innings as Rampertab Ramnauth and Mahendra Boodram top-scored with 29 and 30. The resistance was met by some bowling class from the ever-improving Kevin Umroa who snared 6-45 and former Windies Test spinner Devendra Bishoo, returning to club cricket after a hiatus, picked up 3-32 for Albion.

The home team, in reply, amassed 358 for 6, mainly due to some class from a pair of former Guyana batsmen in Kandasammy Surujnarine and Rajiv Ivan who both smacked identical scores of 112.

Ramesh Kasinauth 50 and Adrian Sukhwa 36, capped off a strong first-innings batting exhibition. Port Mourant saw a glimmer of hope after Demetri Cameron bagged 4 for 116, but it was tough going for his side who were staring at a deficit of 260 runs.

PMCC’s second innings was no different as they were flattened for 112 despite Ramnauth hitting 63 not out. Bishoo returned to claim three more wickets (3-45) ending with a grand total of six victims while Ivan followed up his ton with returns of 2-32.

Rose Hall Thunderbolt Flour and Rose Hall Canje play to a draw

At the Area ‘H’ Ground, Rose Hall Town Thunderbolt Flour, batting first, made 279 after Delbert Hicks 89 and Eon Hooper who scored his first senior ton, 109, lifted their side after a top-order collapse.

Bowling for the visitors, Zaheer Hussain and Boodram Ramsarran grabbed two wickets apiece, but their side were bowled out for 159 despite Joel Seitaram’s 42. Hooper highlighted the day with a strong bowling outing which yielded figures of 4 for 36, while Shawn Pereira (3-27) and Junior Sinclair (2-34) lent support.

RHT Thunderbolt Flour enforced the follow-on but was denied a possible victory thanks to Kedar Amsterdam who scored his maiden first-division century, stroking 101 with Seitaram hitting a useful 49 as the visitors ended on 199 for 5 when the match came to an end.

Blairmont vs West Berbice was affected by rain

At the Blairmont ground, Kevin Jawahir slammed 196 to lead Blairmont to 421 for 8 declared. Batting first, Marvin Prashad hit 86 and Seon Glasgow 49. West Berbice, in reply, were bowled out for 164 despite 67 from Karime Mentore.

National youth player Nigel Deodat starred with 7-62 for Blairmont, who led by 257 before deciding to bat again, before declaring at 47 for 2. Batting again, West Berbice struggled to 22 for 3 before rain ended the match early.

Young Warriors and Tucber Park ended in draw. At the Cumberland ground, Young Warriors scored 191 all out with Trevon Stanislaus making 55. Off-spinner Quacy Mickle captured 5-64 and Leon Swammy 4-42 bowling for Tucber Park.

In response, Tucber Park reached 260 all out with Mickle completing a fine all-round performance to score 42 not out, with support from Anthony D‘Andrade 41 and Keon DeJesus 40. Stanislaus then returned to snare 5-49 as the Warriors in their second innings reached 51 for 3 before the match ended.

Albion will play RHT Thunderbolt Flour at the Area ‘H’ Ground, while at home Port Mourant will tackle Rose Hall Canje with both games being played this coming Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile Saturday and Sunday’s clashes will see Tucber Park play West Berbice at Bush Lot ground while Young Warriors battle Blairmont at Cumberland.