Man committed to stand trial for sexual assault

32-year-old taxi driver of North Ruimveldt was, on Monday November 18, 2019, committed to stand trial, at the High Court, by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, for sexual assault.

Neville Thomas was not required to plead to the charge which stated that, between April 1, 2019, and April 30, 2019, at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a twelve-year-old child.

The Magistrate stated that she found sufficient evidence against Thomas, after all the evidence was presented.

According to information, the victim and Thomas were known to each other, since he picked her up every day from school. On the day in question, Thomas picked up the child from school, and, on their way home, he took her to a hotel in Diamond, where he had sexual intercourse with her. The matter was reported and Thomas was arrested and later charged.

Thomas is currently on remand for the offence.