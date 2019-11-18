Honduras finish strong at home to relegate Trinidad and Tobago

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Honduras had already clinched a spot in the Nations League finals next summer heading into the final match of group play, but they didn’t let up in the closer against Trinidad and Tobago, putting up an impressive 4-0 win.

Jonathan Rubio got Los Catrachos off to a flying start, sending a powerful strike from 20 yards out past a diving Marvin Phillip in the 5th minute.

Honduras continued to dominate the early proceedings, culminating in a 20th minute goal from Brayan Moya to double the lead.

Moments before the halftime whistle, Rubio was brought down for a penalty, and Alberth Elis converted in the 45+2 minute.

The second half was more of the same story; Elis netted his second of the day in the 53rd minute to complete the scoreline.

Trinidad did have some shots on goal, but none got past Luis Lopez who ended the day with four saves.

The victory means Honduras finish the group stage with 10 points, and are likely to enter the knockout round as the #2 seed. On the other end, the defeat means Trinidad and Tobago have been relegated to League B and will enter the Gold Cup qualifiers in the second round. (CONCACAF)