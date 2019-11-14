LHC CEO contract not renewed

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), Dr. Mohammed Riyasat, is presently on administrative leave and at the conclusion of same, he will not be returning to serve in the capacity. This was relayed to him via email, he told the Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday, as a response to an application he submitted to return as CEO. “I had applied to go back, my application was denied basically he said….I was told I attained the age of 60 and my contract would not be renewed,” Riyasat said.

Riyasat said that one of the main reasons he wanted to return, was to see the completion of some projects that were started under his tenure. Many of these were already budgeted for and Riyasat said he spent all monies in a clear, accountable and transparent manner.

In 2016, over 100 staff members including nurses, doctors and administrative staff had signed a petition, calling for the renewal of Riyasat’s contract, since another doctor was being prepped for the post. The petition was backed by former board member and Industrial Relations Officer of the Guyana Public Service Union, Maurice Butters, who dubbed Riyasat as the only senior and experienced doctor at the time, who would have effectively dealt with issues facing the hospital. Dr. Riyasat is one of the veteran doctors in Linden. He served at the hospital from July 1991.