Health workers allowance up significantly

Health workers, such as doctors, and nurses will also enjoy an increase in their monthly allowances.

During his address to the nation on Wednesday, His Excellency, President David Granger made the massive announcement of an increase in the overall salary scale. According to the Head of State, the Cabinet recommended the significant increases in health workers’ allowances.

“Station Allowances will be from $2,800 to $10,000; Hinterland allowances will be increased from between $4,000 and $12,000 to $24,000. Risk allowance will be increased from $500 to $5,000 Uniform allowance for health sector workers will be increased from $13,000 and $22,135 to $15,000 and $30,000 respectively, and On-call allowance for doctors will also be increased.”

Meal allowances will also be increased to $8,000. However, it should be noted that those who are already receiving meal allowances between $10,000 to $12,000 will continue to receive the same. The announcement of the wage increase follows a fruitful meeting between Minister of the Public Service, Hon. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally and Minister of State, Hon. Dawn Hastings-Williams and a team from the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), comprising President Patrick Yarde and Vice-president Dawn Gardener on Tuesday.