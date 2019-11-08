Sankar’s Auto Works  inks Clash of Champions deal

SANKAR’s Auto Works, through its Valvoline brand, has come on board as a major sponsor of the November 16th and 17th Clash of Champions race meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s event.

The company, through Darsho Singh, handed over the sponsorship cheque this week while expressing its support for the event.

The company, through Singh stated, “We are more than pleased to support the clash of champions international race meet. We’ve seen it grow throughout the years and we could not pass up the opportunity when they came to us.”

In receiving the sponsorship, GMR&SC executive member Motilall Deodass said, “Valvoline has been involved in racing for a number of years, not only in Guyana, but across the world.”

“And to have such a big brand partner with us means that we are doing something right in motorsport. We want to thank them for this support and let them know that we will strive for a great race meet.”

Apart from Sankar’s, other major sponsors include B.M Soat Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Tropical Shipping, MOTUL, ExxonMobil, JAPARTS and Air Services.

Other sponsors include Prem’s Electrical, AgriParts, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Secure Innovations and concepts Inc., Premier Auto Sales, Bikers Bar, Professional Key Shop, Truck Masters, Palm Court, King’s Jewellery World, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, Ramchand Autobody and Tow Truck Service, KGM security, Royal Castle, Ramada Hotel, Readymix, Auto Fashion, Ideal Supplies, Panko Steel Fabrication, Hand in Hand, Windjammer International, Cyril’s Taxi, Century Tamara Energy Service, ISG and Survival Supermarket.

The event is expected to feature action in the street and sport tuner class, the groups two, three and four and the superbikes,as well as the Radical Caribbean Cup.

The two-day event, which is billed for the South Dakota Circuit, is set for November 16th and 17th.

Admission cost: Adults $2000; Children $1000. Children under 10 are free.