Rice farmer charged with teen’s murder

A 42-year-old rice farmer was on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, charged for the murder of 14-year-old Christopher Basdeo, whose lifeless body was found in a shallow grave at a property at Lust-En-Rust, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Jairam Seiupersaud of Parfait Harmonie, WBD, appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally- Seepaul at the Wales Magistrate Court and was not required to plea to the capital offence.

The charge alleged that Seiupersaud, between Wednesday, October 16, 2019 and Friday, October 25,2019, at Parfait Harmonie, WBD, murdered Basdeo.

Seiupersaud was remanded to prison until December 12, 2019.

The Guyana Chronicle had earlier reported that Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent, Linden Lord, explained that the suspect told police that he and the teenager were drinking Banko wine on October 17 at La Parfaite Harmonie when they had an argument over money.

The argument led to a fight and the suspect said he lashed Basdeo to the head with a piece of wood and left him bleeding on the ground and went home.

The commander further revealed that the suspect told the police that he returned to the location later in the night and buried Basdeo’s body in a 7X2 grave site covered with sand.

Police found what appeared to be a fractured skull on the body. The body was later positively identified by the teen’s father.

The teenager, who also resided at La Parfaite Harmonie, was reported missing by his family over week ago.