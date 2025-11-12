Guyana eyes glass-manufacturing boom using high-quality sand

—President Ali says Wales Industrial Zone to anchor major new industries

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that Guyana could soon become home to a major glass manufacturing industry, capitalising on the country’s high-quality sand to produce glass products for international markets, including the automobile sector.

Speaking at the Berbice Development Summit Agenda held at the Kingston Marriott on Tuesday, the President said the initiative forms part of the government’s industrial diversification strategy, which aims to leverage the nation’s natural resources beyond oil and gas.

The proposed glass factory will be located within the Wales Industrial Zone, which is being developed as a dynamic industrial hub anchored by the Gas-to-Energy project. The zone will host a range of facilities including a fertiliser plant (ammonia/urea), data centres, glass factories, and manufacturing facilities.

“This is not only about the gas—it’s about the other natural resources we have that are integrated into the value chain,” the President told investors, local private sector leaders, and stakeholders.

“We are historically known for providing the finest beaches around the region with Guyanese sand, but now we want to add value to that commodity, use the gas, and create a whole new industry and hub right here in Guyana.”

Dr Ali emphasised that the government intends to prioritise local participation, inviting Guyanese investors and members of the diaspora to take part in the upcoming development opportunities.

“Importantly, for the fertiliser plant and the gas bonding and logistics plan, we are first opening up this opportunity to every Guyanese here and in the diaspora to invest,” the President said.

President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Ramsay Ali, had previously said the country’s flagship gas-to-energy project could springboard the establishment of a glass bottle factory and a recycling plant.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) had carried out a feasibility assessment on the viability of building a glass bottle plant in Guyana, according to the President of the GMSA.

Guyana used to have a glass bottle factory years ago. A considerable demand for glass bottles has been generated by two large beverage companies, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and Banks DIH Limited, as well as other manufacturers and agro-processors.

Ramsay had outlined a vision where the glass bottle factory could be integrated with a comprehensive solid waste recycling plan. This initiative would involve collecting and processing recyclable materials, thereby reducing waste and promoting a sustainable environment.

He said that years ago, the high cost and unreliability of electricity made the establishment of such a plant impractical since the plant “has to keep running” once it is started.