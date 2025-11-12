Local Gov’t Ministry partners with vendors to keep Stabroek Market clean

—Manickchand says collaboration, not punishment, will drive change

THE Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has launched a renewed push to clean up one of the capital’s busiest commercial zones, hosting a “Going Forward” engagement with vendors at the Stabroek Market Square on Monday evening.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to promote civic responsibility, modernise waste management, and revitalise Georgetown’s historic public spaces.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, told vendors that the Stabroek Market is far more than a trading hub, it’s a national landmark that embodies Guyana’s resilience and identity.

“Stabroek Market is not only a commercial hub; it’s a living symbol of our culture, history, and resilience. The vendors who earn their livelihood here are a vital part of this city, and your cooperation is key to keeping this space thriving and healthy,” the Ministry said in a release.

As part of the new initiative, garbage bins have been installed every 40 feet around the market square, extending from Brickdam Street to the Stabroek Stelling, along Lombard and Water Streets and around the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Collection will be carried out twice daily—between 1:00PM and 3:00PM, and again between 4:00AM and 6:00AM—to align with the peak hours of market activity.

“WE’RE DOING THIS TOGETHER”

Minister Manickchand stressed that the government’s approach is one of partnership, not punishment.

“We’ve put bins all across this square—every 40 feet, you have a bin,” she explained. “We were told they’d be stolen, but I said no, because of my faith in the vendors. These bins are making your work home clean. So twice a day, we’ll have porters and trucks come through to collect them.”

She added, “At this point, we will not bring enforcement. We will talk to our brothers and sisters using this square. We’re going to work with each other to change the bad habits we’ve come to know—the bad habits of littering.”

Manickchand reiterated that the initiative reflects a broader vision of empowerment.

“Let us go first and show this country how we can cooperate once we have the facilities to keep Guyana clean,” she said. “I promise you that in me you have a friend, and in this government, you have a Cabinet that wants to see you thrive—make sales, build your homes, buy assets. We want your businesses to do well, and this is a beginning.”

The event, held in a spirit of open dialogue, saw vendors welcoming the effort and expressing gratitude for being included in shaping improvements to their workspace.

The engagement was attended by Permanent Secretary, Miguel Choo-Kang; Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration), Dr. Josh Kanhai; Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore; councillors and technical officers from the Ministry.

The Ministry is urging all vendors and market users to make use of the new waste bins and to adopt proper disposal habits. Officials emphasised that keeping the area clean benefits everyone, by improving livelihoods, enhancing public health, and elevating the national image of Georgetown.