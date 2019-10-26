Two perish in early morning smash-up at Linden

The tragic news of the passing of a veteran Linden Hospital Complex Nurse (LHC), Eon Reddock, of South Amelia’s Ward Linden, has shocked the medical fraternity of the town and the community of Amelia’s Ward after news spread of a fatal accident which occurred early Saturday morning.

Another Lindener, Tristan Clarke, 20 year-old of One Mile, died in the accident.This newspaper understands that the accident occurred around 04:00hrs in the Vicinity of Obama Drive, just a stones throw from the Amelia’s Ward Police Outpost. The ambulance was heading in a southern direction, returning to Linden, after transferring a patient to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

In a stable state at the hospital receiving medical attention, is the driver of the ambulance, Raneste Paul, 39 years old of Wisroc, Linden and the ambulance attendant Soma Douglas, 35 years old, Silver Hill, Linden Highway.

Clarke was driving a motor car which crashed into the an ambulance attached to the Linden Hospital complex. Reddock was said to be a passenger in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Police are investigating.