New Demerara River Bridge set to open before month’s end – President Ali

President Dr. Irfaan Ali revealed today that the highly anticipated New Demerara River Bridge will be fully operational for traffic before the end of this month.

During a site visit to the Heroes Highway junction, on Friday, President Ali confirmed that final load testing and approach road work are in the concluding stages.

The project features strategic traffic management improvements, including new collector lanes designed to enhance traffic flow from the West Bank and towards the Haags Bosch interconnection.

“We’re looking at opening fully for traffic long before the end of this month,” President Ali stated, highlighting the project’s imminent completion.

The bridge represents a critical infrastructure investment that will significantly improve transportation connectivity in the region.

While immediate plans focus on the current bridge design, the President noted future aspirations include constructing two flyovers to further optimize traffic management as the region’s transportation needs continue to grow.

The bridge’s opening is expected to provide smoother, more efficient transit options for commuters and commercial traffic, potentially reducing travel times and supporting economic development in the area.