Rajiv Gandhi University on board PM T20 Cup

THE Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology (RGUST) is the latest entity to support the sport of softball cricket through sponsorship of the upcoming Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup 2019, emphasising the notion that sports and medicine go hand in hand.

RGUST has joined a prestigious list of sponsors for the marque softball tournament which is in its third season and runs from November 1 to 3 in Guyana.

The tournament, which is organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL), has attracted 26 local and international teams across three categories; All-Stars, Masters Over-45 and Legends Over-50.

In addition to the male categories, there will be four female teams taking part in two exhibition semifinals on Saturday, November 2. The winners will go on to play on ‘finals day’, Sunday November 3 at Everest Cricket Club (ECC) where the final of all categories will be played.

On the same day that RGUST pledged their support, Chung’s Global and P&P Insurance Brokers also handed over their sponsorship. They join Ink Plus, KFC, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Banks Beer, I-Bet Supreme, Crown Mining Supplies, Bedessee Sporting Goods, Star Party Rentals, Cyber Sports, Hero and USA Cricket Zone as official sponsors.

Overall, more than G$2M is up for grabs with the winning team in each category being guaranteed $500 000.

Various venues in Georgetown will be used as the male teams will play a round-robin format before the semi-finalists are determined. On Sunday at ECC, floodlights will be used as matches are expected to run into the night.

The Legends category (Over-50 years old) is new to PM T20 Cup while Speed Boat and Regal Masters are both two-time defending champions in the All-Star and Masters (Over-45 years old) categories respectively.