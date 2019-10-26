Labourer kills sailor at Parika Ferry Stelling

A 28- year-old labourer was arrested, after allegedly killing a sailor of the Transport and Harbours Department, at the Parika Ferry Stelling, on Thursday evening.

Dead is Shurlon Errol Cutting, 48, of Lot 2529 Layou Street, North Ruimveldt. Police said the altercation occurred at approximately 18:30 hours at Parika.

The 28-year-old labourer in custody is from lthaca Village, West Bank Berbice and police said he is assisting with the investigation.

Enquires disclosed that Cutting, who was a sailor at Transport and Harbours Department, told the suspect to remove from the Stelling.

As a result, an argument ensued and Cutting armed himself with a piece of wood and reportedly lashed the suspect.

In retaliation, the suspect reportedly took out a pair of scissors and stabbed the sailor under his left armpit area and he fell to the ground.

He was picked up and escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was admitted and later died, while receiving treatment.

Police said the suspect was arrested, at Parika Stelling, with the murder weapon.

He was also treated for his injuries about his left abdomen and left knee at the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was later discharged into police custody as investigations continue.