CDC issues spring tide advisory

RESIDENTS in low-lying areas are being urged to stay alert and take all necessary precaution, as Guyana will experience unusual high tides over the weekend.

In an advisory issued by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), it stated that from October 25 to October 30, 2019, the coast will experience unusual high tides which will peak at 3.31 metres.

Date

Time/Height of Water Morning Time/Height of Water Afternoon Friday, October 25, 2019 01.10 hours – 2.90 meters 14.12 hours – 3.03 meters Saturday, October 26, 2019 02.05 hours– 3.04 meters 14.54 hours – 3.20 meters Sunday, October 27, 2019 02.55 hours – 3.13 meters 15.33 hours – 3.29 meters Monday, October 28, 2019 03.43 hours – 3.15 meters 16.13 hours – 3.31 meters Tuesday, October 29, 2019 04.29 hours – 3.11 meters 16.52 hours – 3.25 meters Wednesday, October 30, 2019 05.14 hours – 3.01 meters 17.32 hours – 3.12 meters In order to minimise damage to property and prevention of any health hazard, residents living along the coastline in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are advised to take the following precautions:

? Report any sea defence breaches ? Place sandbags where needed. ? Unplug all electrical items. ? Place all important documents in sealed plastic bags or containers and place same in a safe space. ? Elevate all household furniture and appliances. ? Relocate livestock to higher ground. ? Create containerised storage for drinking and cooking water. ? Use purification tablets as prescribed. ? Ensure children and the elderly stay clear of flooded water. ? Visit the nearest health center if you experience any skin irritation or feel sick. The public is also advised to remain alert and aware of the water levels and weather situation at all times. Floods, damage to sea defence and overtopping should be reported to the Civil Defence Commission on (592) 226-1114, 226-8815, 226-1027 or 225-5847, or their 24 Hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on (592) 623-1700 and 600-7500.