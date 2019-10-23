President Granger completes scheduled medical evaluation in Cuba

President David Granger has returned to Guyana last night from Cuba having completed a scheduled medical evaluation at CIMEQ over the past few days.

According to a statement issued by the Guyanese embassy in Cuba, the CIMEQ medical specialists have expressed complete satisfaction with the state of the President’s health and have explained that the President’s ailment is now in remission.

In keeping with the strict medical procedures of the Cuban health system, he is expected to return to Cuba for another scheduled routine medical check in January 2020.

Thereafter, the next evaluation will be in June 2020.

President Granger was received yesterday by the Cuban Foreign Affairs Vice-Minister, Ms. Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, who took the opportunity of discussing some aspects of Guyana-Cuba relations with President Granger in the presence of Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, His Excellency, Halim Majeed.

In the meantime, President Granger has iterated his gratitude to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the Government of Cuba, and the CIMEQ Medical Team which has been responsible for his treatment in Cuba, over the past months.