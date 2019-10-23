Gov’t refutes claims of dismantling operations in Quartz Stone, Cuyuni Region 7

THE Ministry of Natural Resources has refuted claims that it is involved in the dismantling of mining operations at Quartz Stone, Cuyuni Region Seven.

In a release, the ministry said it observed a recent post by a Facebook page identified as ‘Anonymous–Guyana’, which sought to link the ministry and by extension, the Government of Guyana to the alleged dismantling and burning of properties in Quartz Stone, Cuyuni Region Seven.

“The ministry however, takes this time to inform the general public that the MNR has neither prior knowledge nor involvement in this activity and is baffled that the social media outlet would indicate such.”

According to the ministry, notwithstanding this, the Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Raphael Trotman has requested an urgent and detailed explanation from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission regarding its involvement in this operation.

“The MNR strongly advises against the issuing of such statements seeking to impugn the standing of the ministry and the Government of Guyana, both of which are committed to working with the citizens of the country in the most peaceful way possible to achieve the visions for the natural resources sector,” the ministry stated.

