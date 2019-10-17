President visits relatives of Friendship fatal crash victims

– GDF, Police Force to assist families

PRESIDENT David Granger, on Wednesday, visited the relatives of four of the five victims who lost their lives on the Friendship, East Bank Demerara Public Road on Tuesday, when a police car slammed into their vehicle.

He visited the families of the late Herbert and Denise Josiah; Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Sergeant, Leon Tucker; and his aunt, Lovern Stoby, to express his sympathy. According to the Ministry of the Presidency, the Head of State was accompanied by Chief-of-Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Patrick West and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie.

In addressing the relatives of Tucker and Stoby, President Granger recalled that he was heading to Georgetown from Pearl on the East Bank Corridor at around 5:50hs when he observed the accident. “It is a scene that I had hoped I would never see in my life, and I hope I would never see such a scene again. Because by the time I got there, four persons were already dead and the vehicles were smashed like biscuits. It was an incredible scene, and it indicated that at least one vehicle had to be travelling at a tremendous speed,” President Granger told the grieving relatives.

The Head of State informed the relatives of Tucker and Stoby that he has since ordered a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the accident, and will ensure measures are put in place to prevent a reoccurrence. “So this afternoon, the three of us have come here – the Head of the Army, the Head of the Police Force and the Head of the Government – have come here to express condolences to you, to the relatives, the friends, everyone who knew him, and to ask you to accept our deepest sympathy on this sudden and tragic death,” President Granger said.

Brigadier West, while offering his condolences, said that Tucker’s family will be assisted. “[You] will receive support…we have coordinated for the benefits to be received by the children. There are four children who are eligible to receive death benefit pension and also have the gratuity. He will have a full military funeral on Tuesday 22nd October,” said Brigadier West.

The Chief-of-Staff disclosed also that Tucker’s daughter will be enrolled in the GDF’s day care from January 1, 2020 free of charge. Likewise, Deputy Commissioner Hoppie said Stoby’s family will receive support from the Police Force. Assistance will be given to the family through its Benevolent Fund and assistance will also be given for the holding of the last night of wake. “One of her son’s is a serving member of the Guyana Police Force and I will ask the Welfare Officer to contact him to ensure that the necessary assistance we are going to give is on time,” he said.

At the Josiahs’ residence, President Granger and the team of officials also expressed their profound sympathy to the grieving relatives.

“I came to say how sorry we are, to all you relatives, about what happened. [I know] Just saying sorry cannot bring people back to life. It cannot reverse the pain and suffering which I am sure you all are going through for those who died or are in hospital right now,” President said.

The President said the accident ought not to have happened. “The road was clear. The road was perfectly clear, and I couldn’t imagine that such a horrific accident would occur; not a bruise or a graze but a head on collision. It is something that is completely unbelievable that on such a plain road, plain daylight, no animals on the road, no obstacles that we could have such a horrific accident,” he reasoned.

A few hours after leaving the accident scene, the President convened a meeting of the National Security Committee and directed that a Commission of Inquiry be established into the accident. Just as he told the relatives of Tucker and Stoby, President Granger reassured the relatives of Denise and Herbert Josiah that systems will be put in place to prevent a reoccurrence.

“We are going to take measures to ensure that the roads are safer. The road is very heavily used and all of us in uniform have to exercise greater care. It is with sadness in my heart and a great sense of grief that I meet you, the relatives and friends of those who died,” the President said.

Meanwhile both Brigadier West and Deputy Commissioner Hoppie said support will be rendered to the families. Brigadier West said the GDF has since granted Mr. Roberto Durant, a member of the Force and the couple’s son compassionate leave so that he could support his family during this period of grief.

“The Force has committed to providing assistance from the Force’s Welfare Fund for the burial of his mother and father. We will also support the wake the night before the funeral,” Brigadier West disclosed.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Hoppie said the Police Force will provide support to the relatives of the police rank who died while discharging his duty. “We usually take care of the wake in its entirety. Also, he will be a beneficiary of some money that is allocated for members of the Force who died while serving. The Welfare Officer has already been engaged and preparations are afoot,” he said.

Surveillance footage nearby captured motorcar PPP 515, driven by Tucker, moving at a moderate pace when the police vehicle driven by Policeman Ronel Barker – also dead – slammed head-on into it. On the point of impact, the police vehicle spun several times before coming to a halt in a nearby trench.