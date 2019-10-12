Fireman remanded, police corporal granted bail for possession of marijuana

TWENTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD police corporal, Quincy Bacchus, of New Amsterdam, Berbice, and 37-year-old fireman, Raymond Singh, of School Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, were, on Friday October 11, 2019, charged jointly for possession of marijuana, for the purpose of trafficking.

The men appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on October 7, 2019, at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, they had, in their possession, 2405 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Attorney-at-Law George Thomas addressed the court on Bacchus’ behalf and asked the court for reasonable bail. Thomas added that his client was the driver of the motor vehicle, when he met Singh, at the side of the road with a bag, and offered to give him a drop to Georgetown.

Thomas also told the court that his client, at no time, checked the bag Singh placed in the trunk of the vehicle.

Singh who was unrepresented said, “when the police catch us Bacchus turn to me and say let me tell the police that is me alone weed, but me in know but all that weed”.

Police prosecutor, Seon Blackman, told the court that, on the day in question, ranks, acting on information, intercepted the car on Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown, and Bacchus, who was dressed in uniform, was the driver while Singh was the passenger in the said vehicle.

Blackman also told the court that a search was conducted, and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be marijuana, were found wrapped in several black plastic bags. Both Bacchus and Singh were arrested and charged.

Blackman objected to bail being granted to Singh based on the penalty and quantity of drugs found and asked that Bacchus be placed on substantial amount of bail.

Magistrate McGusty, after listening to the prosecutor, remanded Singh to prison and granted Bacchus $300,000 bail, and ordered that he lodged his travel documents at the court. The matter was adjourned until November 2, 2019.