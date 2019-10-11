Unbeaten Gobin ahead in Meusa Junior Chess Championships

SAMIRAH Gobin will look to stay unbeaten when she competes in the remaining rounds of the Fourth Wendell Meusa Junior Chess Championships this weekend at the National Sport Resource and Racquet Centre.

In the event, which started last Sunday, the teen has six points after three consecutive victories.

Chelsea Juma, who is also unbeaten with one win and two draws after three rounds, is tied for second, with Joshua Khan on four points. Khan earned his four points after he won twice and lost once.

Jaden Taylor is also unbeaten. He won once and drew his other game for three points.

Sasha Shariff and Ricardo Baksh, who are on two points each, have also played two games (one win and a loss) and are tied for fifth.

Meanwhile, Taylor emerged victorious last Saturday in the School of the Nations Chess Club one-day Rapid competition, which was played at the school’s auditorium.

Taylor finished on top with 14 points after he claimed seven wins from eight games. His only blemish was a default loss to Suriyah Gobin due to a late arrival.

In the Invitation competition, Samirah Gobin, who attends the Al Ghazalli Islamic Academy, placed second on 11 points with five wins and a draw. Her only loss was to Taylor.

Khan, who also finished on 11 points, but lost one game more than Gobin, ended in third place, while Angel Rahim placed fourth with 10 points and Suriyah Gobin fifth on seven points.

Ricardo Baksh and Emmanuel Primus were tied for sixth with six points each, while Jacob McDonald placed eight with 5 points (two wins and a draw), Mahir Rajkumar ninth with four points and Julian Mohabir tenth.

Meanwhile round two of the second Gaico Grand Prix Chess Tournament would be played on Sunday at the National Racquet Centre.

The multi-round competition continues on Tuesday and Thursday before it concludes the following Sunday.