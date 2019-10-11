Clarity is needed from Brother Nigel Dharamlall

DEAR EDITOR,

I have read a letter published in the Stabroek News dated Thursday October 10, 2019 with the caption, “PPP/C consulted in good time with toshaos council chairman on its planned activity,” and wish to seek a quick clarity.

In paragraph eight (8) of the letter, sentence two, Mr. Nigel Dharamlall wrote, “The PPP/C officials who attended the opening ceremony did so out of respect for our Amerindian Leaders.”

Editor, after reading this particular sentence a question has arisen in my mind which of course I wish to seek clarity on.

The question is, Am I to conclude, given the language used in the sentence referenced above, that the PPP/C officials who DID NOT attend the opening ceremony did so out of disrespect for our Amerindian Leaders?

Yours faithfully,

Ganesh Mahipaul