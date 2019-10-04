‘Kes’ for 40 Shades of Gayle!

The Arthur Chung Conference Centre will come alive tomorrow night, as the Jamaican heavy weight and West Indies Batsman, Chris Gayle celebrates his 40th birthday.

The title of the party, “40 shades of Gayle” marks its second anniversary this year and is considered the most highly anticipated event for the month of October. He is well known for his accomplishments in scoring the highest runs in ODI & T20 Cricket, so support is always grand.

However, this year extra effort was placed in the planning and what is in store, since Gayle it’s birthday.

It is expected to receive a huge response from patrons both locally and within the Caribbean as Kes the band, Brandon Harding and Steven Ramphal will be performing. In addition vibes will be provided by the most versatile DJ’s within Guyana.

General admission to the event cost $4000, Stage Front $10,000 and an Elevated All Exclusive VIP Section for $25,000.

Ticket locations within Georgetown include That Look Boutique, Gizmos and Gadgets, The Hibiscus Restaurant, Exclusive Styles, Bistro Café & Bar, The Wine Vault, Marriot Hotel, MVP Sports, Urban Life Clothing Store, Kiosk. Candy Boss in Berbice and Coleen’s Closet in VreedEnHoop. For persons unable to visit ticket locations can visit our online page at 40shadesofgayle.eventbrite.com

Come celebrate with the Universe Boss!

This event is sponsored by Star Party Rentals, HJ94Radio, P&P Insurance Brokers, Rooster’s Coconut Water, Marriott, Carib Beer, TVG, Travellers Sound, Safeway Security, Dave’s Guyanese Choice, The Hibiscus Restaurant, Queen’s Security Service & Lounge and The Government of Guyana.