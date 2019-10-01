Wash-bay owner accused of drug trafficking released on bail

A 23-year-old businessman, charged for having a quantity of marijuana in his possession for the purpose of trafficking, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty, on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Jose’ Singh of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge which stated that, on September 27, 2019, he had in his possession 53 grams of cannabis with intent to traffick.

Singh was represented by Attorney-at-Law Gordon Gilhuys, who, in a successful bail application, stated that the said marijuana was found in a hammock in his client’s wash-bay where several other persons were present at the time.

He added that, at the time when the search was conducted, his client, who is the sole breadwinner for his family, was nowhere near the said hammock.

The police prosecutor stated that, on the day in question, ranks of the Linden Police Station conducted a raid in the area, when Singh, upon seeing the officers, dropped a plastic bag and attempted to run away.

He was then apprehended and the said plastic bag containing leaves, stems and seeds believed to be marijuana, was retrieved by ranks.

The police prosecutor made no objection to bail and Singh was released on $60,000 bail.

Singh is expected to appear at the Linden Magistrates’ Court on October 16, 2019.