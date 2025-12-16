News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Minister Mustapha, new IICA Director discuss innovation, sustainability in advancing local ‘agri’ sector
Newly elected IICA Director-General Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim on Monday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha at his Regent Street office
Newly elected IICA Director-General Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim on Monday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha at his Regent Street office

–explore possible areas of enhanced cooperation

NEWLY elected Director-General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim on Monday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha at his Regent Street office.
Discussions during the meeting focused on advancing the development of Guyana’s agricultural sector, with emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and strengthening cooperation between Guyana and IICA, the Agriculture Ministry said in a post on its Facebook page.
Dr. Ibrahim, a Guyanese national, is an agricultural engineer with more than 35 years of international experience in agricultural development.
He was elected Director-General of IICA in November 2025, and is slated to assume office in January 2026 for the 2026–2030 term.
He succeeds outgoing Director-General Manuel Otero, and was nominated by Guyana, with the endorsement of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
In his new role, Dr. Ibrahim is expected to advance initiatives centered on agricultural innovation, resilience, and sustainable development across the Americas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Division 4A: Serious Crime falls by 76% within past five years–Commander McBean reports
Free CSEC Math, English for ranks
Public Works Special Projects Unit takes over Princes Street project
Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge safe, stable, fully reliable for use–Public Works Ministry says
Stronger enforcement operations, increased use of technology
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.