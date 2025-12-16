Minister Mustapha, new IICA Director discuss innovation, sustainability in advancing local ‘agri’ sector

–explore possible areas of enhanced cooperation

NEWLY elected Director-General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim on Monday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha at his Regent Street office.

Discussions during the meeting focused on advancing the development of Guyana’s agricultural sector, with emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and strengthening cooperation between Guyana and IICA, the Agriculture Ministry said in a post on its Facebook page.

Dr. Ibrahim, a Guyanese national, is an agricultural engineer with more than 35 years of international experience in agricultural development.

He was elected Director-General of IICA in November 2025, and is slated to assume office in January 2026 for the 2026–2030 term.

He succeeds outgoing Director-General Manuel Otero, and was nominated by Guyana, with the endorsement of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

In his new role, Dr. Ibrahim is expected to advance initiatives centered on agricultural innovation, resilience, and sustainable development across the Americas.