–top priorities for Police Force in 2026, Police Commissioner says

STRONGER enforcement operations, increased use of technology, and modernised policing will be top priorities as the Guyana Police Force moves ahead into 2026, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken told ranks.

In his remarks at the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Regional Division 4A Annual Christmas Luncheon and Award Ceremony on Monday, the Top Cop noted that the coming year will mark a decisive shift in policing.

“Next year is a serious, serious year. Infrastructure development is going on right and left in this country; this obviously means there will be more need for stations and outposts, and, guess what? There will be more need for policemen and women to join the Force. And so, as our span of control expands, we need to put systems in place to have that controlled properly,” he said.

The Police Commissioner said that enforcement operations will be strengthened across divisions, pointing to plans to increase seizure of narcotics and guns and, overall, tackle all illicit activities.

Drug enforcement showed a dramatic shift, with the seizure of 233 kilogrammes of cocaine in 2025 in sharp contrast to the mere six kilogrammes seized in 2024.

Cannabis-related charges have also increased, with 244 persons charged this year, compared to 227 in 2024. Additionally, cocaine-possession charges rose from 38 persons in 2024 to 58 in 2025.

Beyond narcotics and cybercrime, the GPF recorded broad improvements in overall crime suppression.

It was confirmed that serious crimes dropped to 801 reports this year, 269 fewer than the 1,070 recorded in 2024.

“Under operations, it was established for you to increase seizure of guns, seizure of drugs and seizure of everything that is unlawful. That is happening,” he said.

The Police Force continues to execute its plan, which has six core pillars that focus on enhanced safety, accountability, and modernisation. However, the Top Cop announced that a seventh pillar will be introduced in the coming year.

The six pillars are operations, partnership, developing human capacity, infrastructure, performance, professionalism, and accountability.

With technology set to play a growing role, Hicken said that the GPF’s strategic plan will be expanded to include upgraded command centres and digital reporting systems, which will improve policing.

Already, the government has made significant investments in among other things, 37 new and improved police facilities, five new command centres in 2025, thousands of body cameras, and a larger Safe City surveillance network.

Further, police stations nationwide will be standardised, meaning there will be modernised infrastructure in place, the Top Cop said.

MASSIVE INVESTMENTS

Within the last five years, the GPF has witnessed the investment of billions of dollars to modernise the force’s infrastructure.

These include the reconstruction and rehabilitation of police stations, outposts, and living quarters across the country. The goal is to make these facilities more modern and community-friendly while ensuring they meet international standards.

However, notwithstanding these measures, the Top Cop reminded ranks that the force still has a duty to prepare for members of the public who are coming to the station.

As he spoke on the partnership between the GPF and the public, Hicken said that the numerous outreaches are a part of a “policy that will not change,” declaring the Force will continue moving in the positive contemporary direction while urging ranks to maintain their upright posture.

The Police Commissioner’s remarks come on the heels of Commander-in-Chief and President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s recent statement that a secure and harmonious society is built on trust between the police and the public, describing that trust as “the foundation” on which all other efforts rest.

According to the President, every crime prevented, every road made safer, and every life protected is the result of teamwork.

In 2025, the GPF has reported a 61.7 per cent crime clearance rate, and reducing serious crimes by 25.2 per cent.

This, according to President Ali, is “historic achievements” that reflect discipline, accountability, and a deep commitment to public safety.

“These numbers matter because they represent people, families who feel safer, communities that are more secure, and a country that is stronger,” he added.