Free CSEC Math, English for ranks

—Minister Walrond urges persons to take hold of the ‘tremendous opportunity’

EVERY member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is expected to attain Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination passes in Mathematics and English within the next three years, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond has announced, noting that education is “non-negotiable” and the government stands ready to support the force’s educational drive.

The minister made these remarks at the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Regional Division 4A Annual Christmas and Luncheon and Award Ceremony on Monday.

Her remarks come on the heels of a recent announcement made by Commander-in-Chief and President, Dr Irfaan Ali, who had issued a directive to the GPF calling for a force-wide educational uplift.

Minister Walrond said: “As commissioners reminded you, President Ali has charged all the ranks in the Guyana Police Force that education is a national security investment and a non-negotiable requirement for our modern police service. Every rank must secure passes in Math and English within the next three years, and every rank must be registered on the Guyana digital school platform.”

The minister described it as a “tremendous opportunity,” urging ranks to “run, grab, and take hold” of it.

“I want to charge you to take hold of your future and take advantage of the opportunities presented to you, so that you will be adequately equipped to be better servicemen and women,” she said.

Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken echoed those sentiments, urging ranks to sign up, as it is free of cost.

“Constables to Sergeants, who are not with their CXCs, please enrol. We are going to have it done,” he said.

“Enrol! We’re going to have to have it done,” he firmly stated.