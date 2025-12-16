Public Works Special Projects Unit takes over Princes Street project

–ministry terminates contract as contractor fails to execute

THE Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit has taken over the Princes Street Road Widening Project, as the previous contractor has been terminated for failure to execute.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill following a visit to the site on Monday.

The minister highlighted that residents in the area and other road users will get immediate relief as the work progresses.

He noted that the intention was to expand the width of Princes Street, and have better drainage arrangements for the area.

“Our intention is to expand the width of Princes Street, so we will be putting in better drainage arrangements. So when the traffic comes off of Cemetery Road with four lanes, we will have an upgraded Princes Street to move the traffic westward,” Minister Edghill said.

It was against this backdrop that he stated that two contracts were awarded for the project from Cemetery Road heading west; however, the contractor has failed to execute its contractual obligations.

Edghill added: “Not only has he failed to execute his contractual obligation, but he has actually left the thoroughfare in a mess; an inconvenience to residents and other users. We’ve had to terminate this contract, and the Ministry’s Special Project Unit, under the leadership of senior engineer Colin Gittens has taken over this project.”

Since taking over the project, Edghill indicated that the first thing they are seeking to do is clean up the entire project area to ensure that the road is usable and allows for traffic flow.

Subsequently, he noted, the Unit will go into full gear of completing the construction as intended by the design and build set out.