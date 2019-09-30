Minister Ally engages Toka residents

MINISTER of Social Protection (MoSP), Amna Ally engaged residents of Toka Village, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo as part of a larger outreach exercise by several ministers of government.

At the Toka meeting, the residents were given an opportunity to voice their concerns. The residents also expressed their satisfaction with the government’s efforts.

Toshao of Toka’s Toshao, Delano Davis explained that over 200 villagers have experienced major accomplishments and are very appreciative. “We have seen developments all over. Our schools, our health post, our roads, and soon we will be establishing a tourism site for persons who plan to visit. The government has been helping a great lot,” he said.

Another resident Eugene Isaacs reminded that within months of assuming office then Minister of State Joseph Harmon (now Director-General attached to the Ministry of the Presidency), donated monies for members of the community to travel to Georgetown to meet and engage with ministers of government. “We have the internet now… and in the next five years we will see more being done,” Isaacs commented.

Additionally, Micah Davis, speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), disclosed that youths in the community can now enjoy a game of cricket with the newly constructed pavilion and upgrades at the playfield. He said a spectator stand was built, which allows persons to shelter from the sun as they watch an afternoon cricket and football match. “There are a lot more projects ongoing in the community and these same projects involve several youths proving employment for the residents…. We also have our tourism effort …these are all developments we were seeking for in past years. Now they are happening.”

Minister Ally said some $173Million was invested in the Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) initiative in Toka, as part of the ministry’s empowerment plans for the hinterland community. She reminded that the government will continue to make representation for all its citizens, citing that President David Granger has commenced and will continue to bridge the gap between the coastland and hinterland communities.

Further, the minister reminded the gathering that Guyana will witness its General and Regional Elections on March 2, 2020 – the earliest possible time announced by the President.

At the end of the meeting, each villager present, both children and adults, were presented with gifts.

The Minister’s Saturday outreach did not end at Toka, as she travelled to the community of Parishara to join in the heritage festivities. While there, residents also welcomed the gifts provided as minister Ally made the presentation on behalf of the government.