Lethem aerodrome to be upgraded to regional hub

THE transformation of the Lethem aerodrome into a regional airport remains a priority for the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Government, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson said on Sunday during the ceremonial signing of an agreement for the rehabilitation of the aerodrome.

The agreement was signed at the Takutu Hotel in Lethem. The contract was awarded to H. Nauth and Sons Limited on September 20, 2019 for $137. 3M.

In his remarks, the Minister Patterson said there are increasing calls for air transportation between Georgetown and Lethem, and Northern Brazil and the Caribbean. This demand, he said, “is projected to grow exponentially, particularly with expansions in the gold mining sector and emerging oil and gas industry.”

“The Government of Guyana ultimately intends to upgrade the Lethem aerodrome to regional standards, which will also act as a hub in servicing this demand,” Minister Patterson stated.

He said that the rehabilitation of the Lethem aerodrome will significantly reduce the cost of doing business, and improve the quality of inter-regional connectivity.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said the government believes that “the project is worthy, and is critical to the vast region.”

He also noted that the transformation of the aerodrome will contribute to improving the standard of living in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The Prime Minister emphasised that the upgrades are testimony of the government’s commitment to ensuring development in all ten of the country’s administrative regions.

Also present for the ceremonial signing was Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, along with engineers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

The contracted works will see the upgrading of 4000ft of runway, which work forms Phase 1 of the upgrades to meet International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.