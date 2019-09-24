 Warne gets 12-month driving ban for speeding

CRICKET legend Shane Warne has been banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted speeding.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court to driving at 47mph in a 40mph zone in a hired Jaguar car; in Kensington last August.

The Australian, who was not in court for the hearing, already had 15 penalty points on his licence for five speeding offences from April 2016.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £1,845 to the court.

Deputy District Judge Adrian Turner told the court: “It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account.

“A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned.”

Warne, of Little Venice, west London, is regarded as one of the best bowlers in cricket history. The Australia leg-spinner took 708 wickets in 145 Tests between 1992 and 2007.

He was ordered to pay £775 in costs, fined £900, and must pay a surcharge of £170. (BBC Sport)