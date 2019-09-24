Son seeks justice, closure

– 13 years after political activist/journalist Ronald Waddell assassinated

By Wendella Davidson

IT has been 13 years since political activist/journalist Ronald Waddell was assassinated just outside his Subryanville seaside home on the evening of January 30, 2006. Recent developments following the deportation of convicted drug baron Shaheed `Roger’ Khan, aka `Shortman’, Waddell’s only son, Fahmi, says he would definitely love for him and his family to get closure and justice.

Not only is Fahmi seeking justice and closure for himself, siblings and other relatives, but also for the families of the victims of over 400 unsolved murders, mostly Blacks, that occurred during the tenure of the then People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration.

“I would definitely love to see closure; my family needs justice,” he said repeatedly during an Online interview from the United States where he now resides, with Mark Benschop on his `Straight Up’ radio programme on 107.1 FM.

Noting that when at first he realised that the authorities had no intention of ever taking action or bringing the perpetrators to justice, Waddell’s son said he was aggrieved and very upset for a very long time. But now, 13 years on, the situation continues to weigh heavily on his mind, just as it did when he learnt of his dad’s demise.

LOOKING TO GOV’T

Alluding to an aspect of the Constitution which he says states that every individual is equal before and under the law, Fahmi said it is one thing to proclaim a goal and not achieve it. “I am looking to this government to give some justice, the family deserves justice; that’s all! We’ve been waiting 13 long years,” he said, adding:

“I know there are events that are unfolding in Guyana, and we are keenly watching it to see where it goes. We would like to see justice for his murder, as well as… I know there are probably hundreds of other people who suffered at that time, but as a family, we want justice for his untimely demise by evil forces.”

Asked by Benschop whether he had a message for Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who was president at the time his dad was brutally gunned down but showed no interest in even at least having an inquest into the man’s death, Fahmi bluntly said no. He expressed the hope though that this will be done by government of the day, headed by President David Granger.

According to Fahmi, Jagdeo and his PPP Government would not have investigated themselves for the death of his father, “We all know where the order came from,” he said. “We all know for a fact who carried it out, and how it was done. I wish not to address Mr. Jagdeo in any way, as he is not someone I would ever want to speak to or have a conversation with, or send a message to. I really don’t care about Mr. Jagdeo.”

Noting that the current government has been in office for almost five years, Fahmi said his expectation was that there would have been some sort of inquiry in relation to all the killings. “Maybe there was a plan and I didn’t see it,” he said, adding: “Maybe that plan is unfolding now, but I am hoping, and the family is hoping that justice can be done; we are hoping that with the opportunity that is before us, we don’t fail.”

Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan was deported from the United States to Guyana last Friday, and was immediately held and remains in custody as local law enforcement officers grill him about his involvement in the deaths of Waddell and boxing coach, Donald Allison.

FOND MEMORIES

Speaking of his late dad, Fahmi said that activism was in his father’s DNA, just as it is in his, and disclosed that his father’s biological father was E.M.G Wilson, known to the older folks as ‘CoCo’ Wilson, who in the 60s held the Minister of Works portfolio.

A stalwart of the PPP, Fahmi said that his paternal grandfather, during a protest in 1965, had chained himself to the fence of the Public Buildings in protest of the release of some political detainees.

He said that while his father probably did not do that, his activism and the way he fought against the regime at the time is synonymous to what his biological father did.

Fahmi, during the interview, also spoke glowingly of the man who fathered four children, one of whom is also deceased.

He remembers his father, who wore his hair in dreadlocks, as an individual who always ensured that his children were properly cared for, and believed in giving them names that have meaning. He also contributed largely to nation building, loved everyone regardless of their sexual orientation, was very God-fearing, and of the belief that everyone should be equal.

He said contrary to what some people thought of his father and labeled him as a racist, something that bothered he Fahmi to a certain extent, he was aware that his father had very close friends who were of a different ethnicity to him.

One such friend of Waddell’s and who spoke at his funeral is Ravi Dev. He said his father was known for the love of his people whom he tried to empower and urged to do community work. “My father always wanted people to be self-sufficient. He used to encourage people to open their own business, and work as a group and establish businesses so that they can contribute back to the communities in which they lived.”

The son who said he was surprised and also happy to see the unification of the people when his father died, adding that sadly, it had to take his demise for people to actually come together, even if it was just for a brief moment.

“I never considered him a racist; I think the people misunderstood him,” Fahmi said, adding: “I saw him as a Black educated Rastafarian who empowered Black people.” Noting that he thought his dad was hurt because a lot of what he did was misunderstood, Fahmi Waddell said he and a team are in the process of rendering assistance to the people of the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.