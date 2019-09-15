President attends installation service of Anglican officials

President David Granger and Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Barton Scotland joined celebrants at the St George’s Cathedral on Saturday for the installation service
Anglican Bishop of Guyana, the Right Reverend Charles A. Davidson and members of the Diocese of Guyana

President David Granger on Saturday attended the Anglican Diocese of Guyana’s installation of Reverend Thurston Riehl as Dean of Georgetown and Rector of St. George’s Cathedral.

Also installed were Reverend Charles Roland, who will now serve as Canon to the Stall of St. Andrew and Reverend Jones Richards who will now serve as Canon to the Stall of St. David.

Dean of Georgetown and Rector of the St. George’s Cathedral Reverend Turston Riehl (left) and Reverend Jones Richards (centre) and Reverend Charles Roland (right) after being installed as Canon to the Stall of St. Andrew and St. David respectively

Also present were Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland; Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence and Guyana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Mrs. Clarissa Riehl. Mrs. Riehl is the wife of Dean Thurston Riehl. The installation ceremony occurred at the St. George’s Cathedral and was presided over by the Right Reverend Charles Davidson, Anglican Bishop of Guyana.

