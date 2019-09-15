President attends installation service of Anglican officials

President David Granger on Saturday attended the Anglican Diocese of Guyana’s installation of Reverend Thurston Riehl as Dean of Georgetown and Rector of St. George’s Cathedral.

Also installed were Reverend Charles Roland, who will now serve as Canon to the Stall of St. Andrew and Reverend Jones Richards who will now serve as Canon to the Stall of St. David.

Also present were Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland; Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence and Guyana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Mrs. Clarissa Riehl. Mrs. Riehl is the wife of Dean Thurston Riehl. The installation ceremony occurred at the St. George’s Cathedral and was presided over by the Right Reverend Charles Davidson, Anglican Bishop of Guyana.