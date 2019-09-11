Gov’t severs ties with Pathologist Brijmohan

BERBICE-BASED Government Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Brijmohan’s contract with the Ministry of Public Health has been terminated, says Director of Region Six Health Services Jevaughn Stephens.

Stephens said, “Dr Brijmohan’s contract has been terminated. Another pathologist will be assigned. Until then, Dr Nehaul Singh will be conducting examinations.”

While Dr Brijmohan has conducted hundreds of autopsies and testified in the courts on police matters, there were reports back in March which indicated that at the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary, he had verbally abused a police corporal during the post-mortem of Mark Johnson of Nurney Village, Corentyne. After the incident, the pathologist failed to complete the autopsy and left the opened corpse before leaving the mortuary in his vehicle.

Back in June 2017, Dr Vivekanand Brijmohan was arrested and made to spend a night at the Georgetown Prison after he failed to turn up at the High Court in Georgetown to testify during a murder trial.