GFF/NAMILCO-sponsored WDFA football resumes Friday

AFTER no play last weekend due to the international football scheduled for the Guyana Men’s National team, the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) will resume play in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/NAMILCO Flour-sponsored Under-17 football championship with one game this Friday and a triple-header on Sunday.

Come Friday, at either the Wales or Den Amstel ground, Den Amstel are set to oppose Wales at 16:00hrs while on Sunday there will be a triple-header.

On Sunday, the three matches are: Wales versus Hurry-ATE from 09.00hrs, Den Amstel against Uitvlugt at 11:00hrs and in the final game Eagles will clash with Pouderoyen from 13.00hrs.

So far Eagles are leading the points table having played unbeaten after four wins for 12 points, with Uitvlugt second on nine points from five games played, winning three and losing two.

Third are Pouderoyen who have played four games, winning two and losing two for six points, while Hurry-ATE and Den Amstel follow on three points each after four games, having lost three with one victory. Wales are on the carpet with two points from three completed games – one win and two losses.

Den Amstel’s Chris Smith and Travis Fraser of Uitvlugt are the two leading scorers with five goals each followed by S. Moonsammy of Hurry-ATE with four so far in this tournament.