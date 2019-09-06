CDB pours US$1M into Bahamas’ recovery

AS immediate response to the devastations caused by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has allocated almost US$1 million for the Government of the Bahamas.

“We are devastated by the loss of life and infrastructure in Bahamas, hit by the strongest storm ever recorded in the archipelago. The Caribbean Development Bank stands ready to support the people of The Bahamas to make quick recovery,” said Dr. Warren Smith, CDB President.

The CDB has disbursed US$ 200,000 as an Emergency Relief Grant to the The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency for humanitarian assistance and has allocated a US$ 750,000 Immediate Response loan to assist with the clean-up and short-term recovery.

Dr Smith went to the Bahamian capital, Nassau, for consultations with the Bahamian Prime Minister, Hubert Minnis, and to tour the affected areas. The President was part of a high-level delegation, headed by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair and Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Allan Chastanet, and included Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley; CARICOM Secretary-General, Irwin LaRocque; and Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, Ronald Jackson.

“Countless houses, medical facilities and roads were destroyed or are under water, and the number of lives lost is still rising. The devastation is a stark reminder that climate change is real and a major threat to our region. Our region needs to build better and stronger in order to minimise damage and mitigate future losses,” said Smith.

Among the support offered, the CDB President pledged the bank’s assistance with the restoration of essential services on the affected islands, including water and sanitation, and through the re-purposing of available balances from other loans for priority recovery projects in the power and education sectors. The bank is also ready to scale up assistance to provide mental health and psychosocial support in the aftermath of disasters, which is a project that the CDB started jointly with the Pan American Health Organisation prior to the hurricane season.

“The Caribbean Development Bank is prepared to fully support a clearly-defined national recovery plan prepared by the Government of The Bahamas with financial means and technical expertise,” noted Smith.