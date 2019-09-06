Accident victim appeals for public assistance

THE survivor of the fiery motor accident which left two youths dead after their speeding motorcar catapulted into a coconut tree about 50 feet off the Naarstigheid Public Road, West Coast Berbice, on June 19 last, is appealing to the public for assistance.

He has since been confined to a wheelchair.

Parmanand Arjune, 17, told Guyana Chronicle that he was in the company of his cousin, Dhaniram Dhanraj, who was behind the wheel, along with a friend, Kelvin Artherly Warde, when the accident occurred.

They were returning home after playing pools a few villages away.

“Dhanraj start to drive speed. Warde tell he to slow down. At that time he was driving at 140 kph. He did not listen. He accelerated. I pleaded with him to slow down. But he continued until he lost control. The car was moving at 175 kph,” Arjune recalled.

He sustained third degree burns to the back, hands, fingers, ears and other areas of the body. Arjune was initially taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital but was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted. He underwent several surgeries but is in need of further treatment.

According to the young man, a steel plate was inserted in his hip, and as a result he is confined to a wheel chair. He is expected to undergo another surgery on September 12.

The survivor is pleading with the public for assistance as he cannot continue his farming and is now dependent on his parents. He can be contacted on telephone number 621 5495.

Following the accident, the vehicle exploded, resulting in the death of the driver, Dhaniram Dhanraj, 22, and Kelvin Warde, both of Chester Village, West Coast Berbice

Reports revealed that motorcar PVV 7792 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway on the Naarstigheid Public Road, West Coast Berbice, at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle ran off the road, collided with a coconut tree and exploded.

Arjune, who was seated on the back seat of the car managed to exit the vehicle and was picked up in an unconscious state. The driver and other passenger were burnt beyond recognition in the car. Firefighters at the Onverwagt Fire Station had responded and extinguished the blaze.