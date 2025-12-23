Minister Ally urges Wakenaam residents to upskill, embrace digital services

–as gov’t accelerates transformation

MINISTER of the Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, has called on residents of Wakenaam Island to take full advantage of government-led education, digitisation and financial inclusion initiatives.

He said that opportunities created under President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision must be matched by citizens’ active participation.

Addressing the community during a recent outreach event, Minister Ally noted that while he is new to many residents, he intends to return soon to continue engagement.

“I know that I’m new to many of you, but we want to change that, because I’ll be back here very soon,” he said.

Ally said that he has been in the cabinet for the past three months, working closely with President Ali and visiting communities across Guyana.

“We’ve been visiting communities, and I’ve been listening to our citizens all over the country,” he remarked.

Ally commended the progress achieved over the past five years under President Ali, highlighting that fewer issues are being raised because prior challenges have largely been addressed.

“One thing I’ve seen is that there have not been a lot of issues raised, and that is because His Excellency, over the past five years, has worked very hard with his cabinet and his previous team to fix those issues and challenges that you had,” Ally said.

He observed that citizens have shifted from requesting basic services to following up on existing applications, which he described as a positive development. Turning to the future, Minister Ally emphasised President Ali’s inclusive vision.

“The President has said very clearly in this vision and in this future, he does not want any Guyanese to be left behind. No Guyanese, no matter how old you are, should be left behind with the vision and the country that the President is building,” he stated.

The minister highlighted digitisation initiatives aimed at streamlining government services and increasing transparency, but stressed that these efforts require citizen engagement.

“We’re not going to get there just by the government doing the work. We have to get there with your participation as well. You have to be trained, you have to keep up with what’s happening, and you have to upscale yourselves as well,” he said.

Minister Ally encouraged residents to use the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and the international platform Coursera, both made available free of charge by the government.

“The problem I have is that I’m not seeing you signing up on these platforms. I’m not seeing you take advantage of all of these opportunities to help you,” he said, urging them to prepare for the investment and development expected in the region.

He also announced plans to return to Wakenaam with his team to assist residents in signing up for these programmes and opening bank accounts.

“I will bring the banks so that you can open your bank accounts, and everyone who is of age should open a bank account… We want to put this [the cash grant] straight into your bank account,” he said.

Ally highlighted that requirements for bank accounts have been simplified and that accounts can now be opened online.

In addition, he said he would return with services related to the national electronic ID card (E-ID), which will consolidate personal information and facilitate access to services.

“I want to report to His Excellency that in Wakenaam, everyone has a bank account, has a card, they have their passport, they sign up, they’re studying, they’re learning new trades. All of this I want to report to the President in the next six months,” he said.

Minister Ally concluded by reaffirming his commitment to continuous engagement.

“I’ll be here, you will see me often, you will see me with my team, and we’re going to work together,” he said, encouraging residents to take proactive steps to benefit from the government’s initiatives.