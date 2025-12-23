Chinese businessman murdered in Cumberland during robbery

THE police in Berbice are investigating an alleged robbery and murder that occurred during the early hours of Monday, December 22, 2025, at Lot 21, Cumberland Village, East Canje, resulting in the death of a Chinese businessman and injuries to another.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old businessman Chen Yongping, residing at Cumberland Village. The injured victim is Chen Dongrong, a 32-year-old businessman of the same address.

Preliminary investigations indicate that, at about 03:00 hours, the two men left their home and travelled to the Port Mourant Market, Corentyne. Upon their return, at approximately 05:00 hours, they were reportedly attacked by two identifiable males, both armed with knives.

During the attack, the suspects allegedly robbed the victims of several items. Chen Yongping was robbed of an iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $322,000, along with an undetermined sum of cash. Chen Dongrong was relieved of $150,000 in cash and an iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $342,000.

Both men sustained multiple stab wounds and injuries and were taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for medical treatment. Yongping later succumbed to his injuries while receiving care.

Dongrong, who was admitted to Ward 8 with a fractured skull, was later discharged.

The body of Yongping is currently at a funeral parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police are actively pursuing the suspects as investigations continue.