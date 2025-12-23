Guyanese in NY seeking assistance of consulate to invest, work here

GUYANESE abroad are constantly being encouraged to be active participants in Guyana’s rapid transformation.

The Consul General of Guyana in New York, Ambassador Micheal Brotherson, has made it a point to note that while his office is not directly involved in employing Guyanese, they do connect them to the competent and relevant agencies that do so.

Ambassador Brotherson shared that persons have approached them for various reasons, including their interest in going back to serve in Guyana.

The Ambassador noted that the government has a deliberate policy of facilitating Guyanese nationals, providing them with information, and pointing them in the right direction to access certain services.

“We point them in the right direction, we appoint them, we have them connected to the competent and relevant agencies and so on,” he said.

The main objective of the consulate is to contribute to the economic and social development of Guyana by promoting its trade and investment potential and servicing the needs of the Diaspora through courteous and efficient service.

Speaking to the reasons persons may want to do this, the Ambassador said, “You can look at association, one wanting to be associated with one’s hometown. You can look at one wanting to give back. You can look at, as I said, the freshness of the opportunities there now in our country because of the development trajectory, the quality of life.”

These persons are more than welcomed to return home and invest in Guyana, to actively participate in the building out of a new, improved Guyana.

As government continues to rollout initiatives to modernise our country’s infrastructure and improve the lives of all Guyanese, these plans not only include building out bridges and roads, but hospitals for modern, advanced healthcare provision, free higher education, skills training in technical and vocational education and STEM promotion, proper housing, with affordable electricity and gas prices thanks to the Gas to Energy Project, opportunities for businesses to grow, and several other opportunities that place Guyanese first.

This rapid, yet necessary transformation is what makes Guyana’s economy one of the fastest growing ones in the world.