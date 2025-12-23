Air Transat route seen as catalyst for Guyana–Canada economic links

– says acting High Commissioner to Canada

By Frederick Halley

GUYANA’S acting High Commissioner to Canada, Cindy Sauers, is of the view that Guyana’s quest to become an aviation hub to promote connectivity is not only a desired objective to facilitate the movement of people, notably the significant Guyanese diaspora community residing in Canada, but also the movement of goods and services to promote economic and commercial relations between Guyana and Canada and even beyond.

Speaking at the milestone occasion of Air Transat’s inaugural direct flight from Toronto to Georgetown recently, the High Commissioner (ag) said the occasion marks a new chapter, a new relationship, a new era of international travel between Guyana and Air Transat, but more so strengthened bilateral relations between Guyana and Canada.

According to Sauers, Air Transat’s commitment has not gone unnoticed and the Government of Guyana welcomes this initiative/action.

“Please be assured that the Government of Guyana is doing its part, and has established reliable navigation services and is spearheading efforts to develop infrastructure, security framework and related services and facilities to accommodate the needs of a growing and progressive aviation sector in Guyana.

“I wish to underscore the facilitatory role and the importance of Guyana’s strategic geographic location in South America in influencing/promoting greater connectivity on that continent, but also across the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe and even beyond. Having noted Air Transat’s current inroads in South America, this is an area worth further dialogue amongst stakeholders to capitalise on the untapped opportunities.”

The High Commissioner (ag) pointed out that she is pleased to convey that the Government of Guyana welcomes air services/airlines such as Air Transat in coming on board and joining in the journey towards contributing to Guyana’s progressive aviation sector. “As we may all be aware, in recent years Guyana’s economy has been, and continues to be on a development trajectory, as it is known as the fastest-growing economy in the world in recent years – according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), between 2022-2024, real GDP grew by an average of 47 per cent per year, not only because of an increase in oil production, but also in non-oil output and large-scale public infrastructure projects.

“In 2025, overall GDP is projected to increase by approximately 10.25 per cent, with a forecast of an average continuous annual growth of 14 per cent over the next five years.

“To you, my friends at Air Transat, I wish to say that through the launch of this inaugural flight, thousands will be connected, thousands will benefit, and I am sure that Air Transat will not regret its investment and the confidence in introducing this new Toronto-Georgetown route to its network.

“As Guyana’s tourism sector continues to gain momentum and as visitor arrivals continue to increase, the demand increases for ease of travel, more choices/options through the introduction of additional airlines on the market, with competitive rates and prices (which is at the top of the minds of each consumer). As of early June 2025, there has been a 15 per cent increase in passenger arrivals in Guyana (over 1 million) when compared to 2024. Ladies and gentlemen, you can therefore imagine the impact and contribution Air Transat’s investment will make. Guyana is as much of a viable route as it is a viable destination and attraction.”

Sauers conveyed greetings, congratulatory sentiments and best wishes to the Management and Staff of Air Transat, on behalf of His Excellency Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, President of the

Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government and People of Guyana.

This pre-flight gathering of distinguished guests included Mr Manichand Singh, Guyana’s Honorary Consul in Toronto; Mr Howard Liebman, Vice President, Government Relations, Air Transat; Mr Bernard Côté, Senior Director of Brand Communications, Air Transat; Mr Sean O’Donnell, Associate Director, Air Service and Cargo Development, Greater Toronto Airports Authority; other officials/representatives of Air Transat, executives/representatives; Toronto-Pearson International Airport, crew members and passengers.