CID recognises excellence, professionalism at Annual Awards Ceremony

– Woman Deputy Superintendent Fiona Fredericks named CID Headquarters Best Cop

THE Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on Monday, hosted its Annual Christmas Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, recognising outstanding performance, dedication and professionalism among detectives and other ranks.

The event brought together CID officers, senior police officials, stakeholders and invited guests, and served as both a recognition ceremony and a forum for reflection on the Department’s achievements and challenges over the past year.

The CID Headquarters Best Cop award was presented to Woman Deputy Superintendent Fiona Fredericks, while the runner-up was Lance Corporal Ravindra Beepat, who was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on the same day by Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, underscored the importance of professionalism, integrity and community partnership in modern policing.

He reminded ranks that public trust depends heavily on individual conduct, particularly during the Christmas season when police visibility and responsibility increase.

“Professionalism begins with the individual officer,” Commissioner Hicken said, noting that the actions of both junior and senior ranks shape the public’s perception of the Force.

He emphasised that there must be no tolerance for misconduct, abuse of authority or behaviour that undermines confidence in law enforcement.

The Commissioner also highlighted education and personal development as central to the ongoing transformation of the Guyana Police Force.

He encouraged ranks to take advantage of academic and professional opportunities, stressing that advancement must be based on competence, discipline and learning rather than favouritism.

Policing today, he noted, requires more than routine patrols and arrests. “It demands analytical thinking, proper documentation and the ability to withstand scrutiny in court and public forums,” he said, while also cautioning against unethical behaviour, including the acceptance of gifts or favours.

Commissioner Hicken further addressed the role of detectives, stressing the need for thorough, lawful and professional investigations.

He also pointed to the modernisation of the Force, including the introduction of digital systems, and made it clear that technological competence is now a requirement rather than an option.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law Enforcement), Wendell Blanhum, in his address, congratulated award recipients and commended CID ranks for their commitment to duty and service to the nation. He said the ceremony was intended not only to recognise excellence but also to motivate all ranks to maintain high standards of professionalism and integrity.

The awards, he explained, symbolised performance beyond the normal call of duty and reflected the tireless efforts of detectives in preventing and detecting crime. He reminded ranks that policing is a collective effort and encouraged those who were not recognised to remain motivated and focused.

Deputy Commissioner Blanhum also highlighted the growing contributions of female ranks within the CID, noting that their work continues to strengthen investigative capacity and overall service delivery.

He commended Commissioner Hicken’s leadership, pointing to the peaceful conduct of recent electoral processes as evidence of disciplined and professional policing.

He further emphasised the importance of collaboration and partnership, noting that throughout 2025 the CID worked closely with national, regional and international law enforcement agencies to disrupt criminal networks and address transnational crime. Such co-operation, he said, has improved investigative outcomes while ensuring adherence to the law and due process.

Training and professional development were also identified as key priorities, with detectives benefitting from local and overseas programmes aimed at strengthening investigative, leadership and analytical skills. Deputy Commissioner Blanhum expressed pride in ranks who excelled academically and encouraged continued pursuit of education as a means of personal and institutional growth.

In closing, he thanked sponsors and partners who supported the event, acknowledged the work of CID offices across the country, and extended Christmas greetings and best wishes for a peaceful and productive New Year to ranks, their families and stakeholders.

The annual ceremony reaffirmed the Criminal Investigation Department’s focus on accountability, professional excellence and continuous improvement as it prepares for the year ahead.