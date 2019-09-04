Trim, Roberts and Grant in playoff set for Sunday

IT’S a three-way playoff battle to determine the winner of the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC)-organised Keith Moseley Memorial four-ball billiards championship which will be played on Sunday at the MSC venue.

The tournament is being played in honour of one of Linden’s best billiards players Keith Moseley.

In the preliminary round of the tournament last Sunday, Godwin Primo defeated a former Linden billiards champion, Hardcourt Warde, 100-75 points, Troy Roberts won over another former Linden champion Robert Langevine 100-79.

Avery Trim, with a tournament-high break of 26, knocked out Abdulla Hamid, who is the nephew of the late Keith Moseley, and Stephen Grant got the better of Rupert Da Costa, who had won the Marlon Pearson billiards competition earlier this year also at the MSC venue.

In the quarterfinals, Roberts turned back the challenge of Primo 100-48, Trim eliminated Ellis Noel 100-53 and Grant blew past Haroon Bacchus 100-32.

Former top player Hardcourt Warde presented a set of billiards chalk to the MSC where he played some of the most memorable games seen in linden and receiving the chalk was MSC Committee member Troy Roberts.