Our Own battle to second Masters title

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – Our Own Sports Club became the first team to capture two Toronto Cup titles when they turned back the challenge of Canadian Legends in last Sunday’s Masters Over-40 final, played at the University of Toronto ground, Scarborough here.

Set 106 for victory, after limiting their opponents to 105 for eight in their allotted 20 overs, Our Own reached 106 for seven in 18 overs.

The tense three-wicket victory over their Canada-based counterparts was also reminiscent of their two-wicket triumph over the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) in the inaugural final, played at the same venue in 2015.

As in 2015, Our Own skipper Mahendranauth ‘Bobby’ Parasnauth opted to ask the opposition to take first strike and again his decision proved decisive and correct despite some anxious moments as victory approached.

Canadian Legends huffed and puffed their way to what seemed an inadequate 105 for eight in the face of some damp conditions, occasioned by a wet playing surface and outfield.

Ironically, Troy Gobin, former Guyana Under-19 batsman, who was the mainstay of Our Own’s batting with an undefeated 43 in 2015, led Canadian Legends this time around with a top score of 33, holding the top half of the batting together as wickets tumbled around him.

Stuttering at 54 for six in the 11th over, Gobin, who struck a single boundary in his solid knock, received fine support from Shazam Baksh (15), the two adding 49 for the seventh wicket to bring some respectability to the total. Opener Richard Driffield with 16 (one four and a six) also contributed while extras were a healthy 23 (13 wides).

The ever-green Aftab Shamsudeen, who made the early inroads, finished with two for 13, Anil Mahadeo two for 21, Anil Veerasammy one for seven, Parasnauth one for 12 and Imran Ali one for 18.

Like Canadian Legends, Our Own also stuttered at the top, losing the key wickets of openers Hemnarine Chattergoon and Uniss Yusuf cheaply.

It took the experience of New York-based Asif Ally who anchored the middle and lower-order brilliantly to take Our Own to a deserved victory. By the time Ally was dismissed for a top score of 36, which included four fours, the eventual winners only needed 14 runs to compete victory.

The burly Jai Deonath, who caused the early damage, finished with the impressive figures of three for 16 in his four overs while Shazam Baksh supported with two for six in his lone over.

Asif Ally copped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, earning a gold chain and

pendant, sponsored by Gologistics and engraved by Trophy Stall. Chien Gittems (Canadian Legends) took home prizes for registering the highest score (90) and the most runs (143) while Shamsudeen copped the prize for the best bowling figures – four for 19.

Our Own’s Yusuf was voted the Player-of-the-Tournament after tallying 128 runs and claiming six wickets.

Apart from capturing the winning trophy, Our Own were also the recipients of US$2500 while Canadian Legends collected US$200 and the runners-up trophy. Both teams were also the recipient of medals. The trophies and medals were sponsored by Trophy Stall (Guyana).

The occasion was graced by the presence of Toronto’s deputy mayor Michael Thompson and councillor Jennifer McKelvie of Ward 25 – Scarborough Rouge Park.