T&T, Bermuda cop gold in Time Trials 

THE 13th edition of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships pedalled off in the green Town of Bartica under brilliant sunshine yesterday with the Individual Time Trials.

Bermuda took top honours in the Juveniles category while Trinidad and Tobago won the Juniors segment.

Barticans came out in their numbers to witness Bermuda’s Alexander Miller stop the clock at 13 minutes 41.93 seconds to give his country gold. So brilliant was his performance that second-placed Rico Dexex Sequara finished a full minute behind him.

Sequara, who represented Puerto Rico, took 14 mins 44.09 secs while another Bermudan Liam Flannery crossed the finish line in 14 mins 59.36 secs to grab bronze.

Meanwhile, in the Juniors segment; the Twin Island Republic’s Enrique De Comarmond commanded a comfortable time of 27 mins 0.36 secs to cop gold ahead of Bermuda’s Nicholas Narraway, who had to settle for silver in a time of 27 mins 59.76 secs. Bronze went to Antigua’s Rene Gayral who came in at 28 mins 38.95 secs

The route for the Time Trials saw the cyclists come off the ramp at Second Avenue and Third Street before heading east into Third Street, south into Sixth Avenue, onto the Bartica/Potaro Road where they made a U-turn at Three Miles Secondary School and headed back down to One Mile.

They then made a right turn into the Arcade, right into Sixth Street, north onto Second Avenue and finished at the Sixth Street Avenue.

The Championships, which Guyana is hosting for the first time, will conclude today with the respective road races in the Juveniles and Juniors categories.